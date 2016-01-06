Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-January 06 * Castor seed future March Contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,675-0,715 versus 0,675-0,715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,504.00 At 1155 local time 3,487.00 Previous close 3,508.00