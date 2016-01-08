BRIEF-Ajanta Soya says there was fire accident in co's Rajasthan plant on May 14
* Says there was fire accident in co's plant in Rajasthan on May 14
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-January 08 * Castor seed future March Contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,655-0,710 versus 0,675-0,710 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,499.00 At 1225 local time 3,490.00 Previous close 3,507.00
* Says there was fire accident in co's plant in Rajasthan on May 14
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.42% 01.42% 01.42% (May 12) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ---------------------------------