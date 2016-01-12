Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-January 12 * Castor seed future March Contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,650-0,695 versus 0,655-0,710 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,400.00 At 1225 local time 3,390.00 Previous close 3,416.00