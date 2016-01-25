BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-January 25 * Castor seed future March Contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,630-0,665 versus 0,630-0,670 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,375.00 At 1230 local time 3,315.00 Previous close 3,386.00
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)