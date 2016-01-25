Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-January 25 * Castor seed future March Contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,630-0,665 versus 0,630-0,670 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,375.00 At 1230 local time 3,315.00 Previous close 3,386.00