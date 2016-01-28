* Castor seed future March Contract declined further and opened at a lower circuit due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,570-0,631 versus 0,610-0,645 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,086.00 At 1230 local time 3,086.00 Previous close 3,181.00