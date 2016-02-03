BRIEF-Cheviot says will consider proposal for buy-back of co's shares
* Says board to consider a proposal for buy-back of ordinary shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future March Contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,578-0,620 versus 0,570-0,610 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,040.00 At 1210 local time 3,034.00 Previous close 3,027.00
* Says board to consider a proposal for buy-back of ordinary shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (May 18) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------------