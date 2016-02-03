* Castor seed future March Contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,578-0,620 versus 0,570-0,610 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,040.00 At 1210 local time 3,034.00 Previous close 3,027.00