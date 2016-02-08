Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-February 08 * Castor seed future March Contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,590-0,635 versus 0,590-0,636 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,112.00 At 1210 local time 3,110.00 Previous close 3,116.00