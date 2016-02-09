BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says to consider issuance of NCDs for up to INR 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future March contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,125.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,125.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,112.00 High 3,165.00 Low 3,075.00 Close 3,080.00 Previous close 3,116.00
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 15 Nagpur, May 15 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on poor buying support from local millers amid good supply from producing belts. High moisture content arrival, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reports about good monsoon in this season also pushed down prices. About 1,950 bags of gram and 1,700 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources.