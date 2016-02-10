Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-February 10 * Castor seed future March Contract moved down in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,590-0,625 versus 0,590-0,631 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,070.00 At 1210 local time 3,071.00 Previous close 3,080.00