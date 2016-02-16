BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Pneumatic March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 171.8 million rupees versus profit 209.1 million rupees year ago
* Castor seed future March contract improved due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,050.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,050.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,011.00 High 3,029.00 Low 3,006.00 Close 3,012.00 Previous close 2,995.00
* March quarter profit 171.8 million rupees versus profit 209.1 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI, May 18 India's Paytm said on Thursday it has raised $1.4 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group in a deal that will help the digital payments startup expand its user base and maintain its lead in Asia's third-largest economy.