GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia falls as White House turmoil spoils risk sentiment, dollar bruised
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty remains
* Castor seed future March contract lost its early gained and ended weak due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,037.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,050.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,015.00 High 3,035.00 Low 2,970.00 Close 3,002.00 Previous close 3,012.00
May 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Maier Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac