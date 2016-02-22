* Castor seed future March contract fluctuate both ways and ended weak due to profit selling from bull operators. June contract opened today and it ended firm from opening level on speculative buying interest. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,050.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,037.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 2,995.00 3,092.00 High 3,025.00 3,125.00 Low 2,955.00 3,060.00 Close 2,997.00 3,100.00 Previous close 3,008.00 -----