Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 03 * Castor seed future June Contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,560-0,595 versus 0,560-0,590 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 2,957.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 2,931.00 Previous close 2,848.00 2,961.00