Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-March 03 * Castor seed future March-June contracts moved down further due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 2,950.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 2,950.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 2,835.00 2,957.00 High 2,835.00 2,985.00 Low 2,835.00 2,895.00 Close 2,835.00 2,948.00 Previous close 2,848.00 2,961.00