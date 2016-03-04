Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 04
* Castor seed future June Contract eased in the early trades due to lack of
speculative buying enquiries.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,565-0,606 versus 0,560-0,595 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract June Contract
Today's open n.q. 2,946.00
At 1200 local time n.q. 2,942.00
Previous close 2,835.00 2,948.00