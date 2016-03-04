Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 04 * Castor seed future June Contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,565-0,606 versus 0,560-0,595 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 2,946.00 At 1200 local time n.q. 2,942.00 Previous close 2,835.00 2,948.00