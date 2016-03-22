BRIEF-Williamson Magor and Co gets members' nod for to borrow up to 7.50 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod for to borrow up to limit of 7.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-March 22 * Castor seed future June contract improved due to speculative buying support. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,057.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,067.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open n.q. 3,134.00 High n.q. 3,174.00 Low n.q. 3,114.00 Close n.q. 3,164.00 Previous close 2,998.00 3,134.00
* March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago