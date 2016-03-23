Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- May 16, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 16 Nagpur, May 16 (Reuters) – Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. ***** VIDARBHA MARKETS