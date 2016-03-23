BRIEF-IGC Foils approves issue of 7.8 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says approved proposal for issue of 77,60,000 equity shares on preferential basis
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-March 23 * Castor seed future June contract fluctuated both ways and ended nearly steady due to alternate bouts of buying and selling. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,039.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,057.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open n.q. 3,165.00 High n.q. 3,205.00 Low n.q. 3,145.00 Close n.q. 3,165.00 Previous close 2,998.00 3,164.00
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - Asian credits traded slightly tighter on Tuesday as regional stock markets generally took their cue from an overnight rise in the US. New issues were active with four issuers marketing new US dollar notes and a few announcing mandates.