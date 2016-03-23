Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-March 23 * Castor seed future June contract fluctuated both ways and ended nearly steady due to alternate bouts of buying and selling. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,039.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,057.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open n.q. 3,165.00 High n.q. 3,205.00 Low n.q. 3,145.00 Close n.q. 3,165.00 Previous close 2,998.00 3,164.00