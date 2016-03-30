Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 30 * Castor seed future June Contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,585-0,625 versus 0,590-0,627 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 3,193.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,182.00 Previous close 2,999.00 3,199.00