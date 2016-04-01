BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-April 01 * Castor seed future June Contract gained in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,580-0,620 versus 0,585-0,622 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,165.00 At 1215 local time 3,193.00 Previous close 3,181.00
Karachi, May 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $17 million to $15,896 million in the week ending May 12, compared to $15,913 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 12 Held by the State $15,895.9 $15,921.5 mln -0.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,782.7 mln $4,979.0 mln -1.9 commercial