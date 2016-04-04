Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-April 04 * Castor seed future June Contract gained in the early trades due to speculative buying support. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,58,000-0,59,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,580-0,621 versus 0,580-0,620 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,185.00 At 1215 local time 3,220.00 Previous close 3,183.00