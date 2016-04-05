Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-April 05 * Castor seed future June Contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,56,000-0,57,000 versus 0,58,000-0,59,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,580-0,631 versus 0,580-0,621 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,211.00 At 1215 local time 3,204.00 Previous close 3,205.00