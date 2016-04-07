BRIEF-Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group CFO
* Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group chief financial officer
* Castor seed future June contract increased due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,112.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,075.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,273.00 High 3,347.00 Low 3,273.00 Close 3,347.00 Previous close 3,258.00
