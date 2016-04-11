Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-April 11
* Castor seed future June Contract gained in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,89,000-0,90,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,610-0,661 versus 0,605-0,665 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Today's open 3,335.00
At 1215 local time 3,368.00
Previous close 3,333.00