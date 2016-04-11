Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-April 11 * Castor seed future June Contract gained in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,89,000-0,90,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,610-0,661 versus 0,605-0,665 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,335.00 At 1215 local time 3,368.00 Previous close 3,333.00