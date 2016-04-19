Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-April 19 * Castor seed future June Contract, after firm start, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,79,000-0,80,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,590-0,640 versus 0,590-0,645 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,308.00 At 1215 local time 3,290.00 Previous close 3,298.00