Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-April 22 * Castor seed future June Contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,89,000-0,90,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,590-0,638 versus 0,590-0,640 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,330.00 At 1215 local time 3,329.00 Previous close 3,323.00