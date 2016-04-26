GRAINS-Wheat firms, hits two-week high on adverse weather forecasts

SYDNEY, May 22 U.S. wheat rose nearly 1 percent on Monday as forecasts for heavy rains across a key U.S. growing region pushed the grain to a two-week high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.9 percent to $4.39 a bushel by 0105 GM, near the session high of $4.39-1/4 a bushel - the highest since May 8. Wheat closed up 2.2 percent on Friday. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.4 percent to $9.57 a bushel,