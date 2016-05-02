BRIEF-Golden Tobacco says DGCEI imposed penalty of 290 mln rupees on co
* Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (Adjudication), in matter of KCL, Kanpur imposed a penalty of INR 290 million to co
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-May 02 * Castor seed future June contract improved due to speculative buying support. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,220.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,150.00 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,322.00 High 3,369.00 Low 3,322.00 Close 3,326.00 Previous close 3,307.00
* Says approved election of harish lakshman as vice chairman of company, w.e.f. May 16, 2017