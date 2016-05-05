Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-May 05 * Castor seed future June contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,194.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,212.50 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,320.00 High 3,345.00 Low 3,312.00 Close 3,319.00 Previous close 3,329.00