Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 09 * Castor seed future June Contract moved down in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 1,24,000-1,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,600-0,635 versus 0,610-0,640 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,310.00 At 1215 local time 3,299.00 Previous close 3,301.00