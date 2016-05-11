Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 11 * Castor seed future June Contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 1,09,000-1,10,000 versus 1,14,000-1,15,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,600-0,641 versus 0,600-0,638 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,250.00 At 1215 local time 3,261.00 Previous close 3,258.00