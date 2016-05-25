Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 25 * Castor seed future June Contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 1,04,000-1,05,000 versus 1,14,000-1,15,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,585-0,631 versus 0,590-0,628 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,145.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,143.00 n.q. Previous close 3,158.00 3,315.00