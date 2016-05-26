Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 26 * Castor seed future June Contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 1,04,000-1,05,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,580-0,621 versus 0,585-0,631 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,155.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,181.00 n.q. Previous close 3,139.00 3,284.00