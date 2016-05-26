Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-May 26 * Castor seed future June-September contracts improved due to bear short covering at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,082.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,092.50 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,155.00 3,322.00 High 3,186.00 3,325.00 Low 3,155.00 3,317.00 Close 3,182.00 3,322.00 Previous close 3,139.00 3,284.00