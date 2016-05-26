BRIEF-La Opala RG says temporary suspension of activities at Madhpur plant
* La Opala RG - "temporary suspension of activities at Madhpur plant".
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-May 26 * Castor seed future June-September contracts improved due to bear short covering at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,082.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,092.50 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,155.00 3,322.00 High 3,186.00 3,325.00 Low 3,155.00 3,317.00 Close 3,182.00 3,322.00 Previous close 3,139.00 3,284.00
* "We can now go ahead on Mad Dog 2 project in Gulf Of Mexico at less than half investment cost originally proposed" - CEO