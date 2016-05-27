BRIEF-India's DCM Shriram Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 27 * Castor seed future June Contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,89,000-0,90,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,583-0,626 versus 0,580-0,621 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,187.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,193.00 n.q. Previous close 3,182.00 3,322.00
May 23 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 5 bids for 23 billion rupees ($355.08 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)