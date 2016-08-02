Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 02 * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,665-0,700 versus 0,665-0,712 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,584.00 At 1210 local time 3,608.00 Previous close 3,592.00