Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 10 * Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,645-0,685 versus 0,645-0,690 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,572.00 At 1210 local time 3,582.00 Previous close 3,571.00