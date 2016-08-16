Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-August 16 * Castor seed future September contract improved due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,450.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,425.00 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,615.00 High 3,620.00 Low 3,600.00 Close 3,609.00 Previous close 3,591.00