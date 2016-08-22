Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 22 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,645-0,695 versus 0,645-0,693 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,610.00 At 1210 local time 3,604.00 Previous close 3,609.00