BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-August 29 * Castor seed future September contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,425.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,425.00 per quintal. Castor seed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Open 3,605.00 n.q. High 3,616.00 n.q. Low 3,593.00 n.q. Close 3,596.00 n.q. Previous close 3,629.00 3,720.00
** Asia is expected to receive about 1.2 mln tonnes of naphtha from the West, including Europe and the Mediterranean next month, up 30 pct from volumes in May, traders say