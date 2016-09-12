BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-September 12 * Castor seed future December contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,59,000-0,60,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,740 versus 0,675-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,893.00 At 1200 local time n.q. 3,912.00 Previous close 3,730.00 3,831.00
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.