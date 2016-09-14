Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-September 14
* Castor seed future December contract gained in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,51,000-0,52,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,680-0,755 versus 0,670-0,740 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract Dec. Contract
Today's open n.q. 3,970.00
At 1200 local time n.q. 4,010.00
Previous close 3,730.00 3,944.00