Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-September 15 * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,690-0,760 versus 0,680-0,755 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 4,016.00 At 1200 local time n.q. 3,986.00 Previous close 3,730.00 4,008.00