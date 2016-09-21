Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-September 21
* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag:
0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,700-0,762 versus 0,690-0,750 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract Dec. Contract
Today's open n.q. 4,020.00
At 1210 local time n.q. 4,027.00
Previous close 3,730.00 4,015.00