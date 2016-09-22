Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-September 22 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,695-0,750 versus 0,700-0,762 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,985.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,980.00 Previous close 3,730.00 3,993.00