Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-September 26 * Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,46,000-0,47,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,685-0,742 versus 0,690-0,750 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,970.00 At 1200 local time n.q. 3,973.00 Previous close 3,730.00 3,971.00