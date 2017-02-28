MEDIA-Indian finance giant Wadhawan takes stake in UK fintech firm Zopa - Sky News
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Castor seeds Spot prices –February 28 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,711-0,760 versus 0,700-0,752 previous
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)