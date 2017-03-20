MEDIA-Indian finance giant Wadhawan takes stake in UK fintech firm Zopa - Sky News
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Castor seeds Spot prices –March 20 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,59,000-0,60,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,831-0,870 versus 0,790-0,852 previous
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)