BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Castor seeds Spot prices –March 27 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,860-0,921 versus 0,911-1,000 previous
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)