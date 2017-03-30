BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
Castor seeds Spot prices –March 30 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,03,000-0,04,000 versus 0,03,000-0,04,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,867-0,955 versus 0,855-0,920 previous
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18